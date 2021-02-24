LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas is set to begin pool season in March.
Encore Beach Club Pool will welcome back guests beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5. The outdoor venue will offer live music, drinks and food.
The resort recommends making reservations prior to entry. All state-mandated COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be followed.
HOW TO MAKE A RESERVATION
Call 702-770-7300
MORE INFO: www.encorebeachclub.com
