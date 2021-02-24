WYNN POOL

Wynn will reopen Encore Beach Club on March 5, 2021.

 (Wynn Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas is set to begin pool season in March.

Encore Beach Club Pool will welcome back guests beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 5. The outdoor venue will offer live music, drinks and food. 

The resort recommends making reservations prior to entry. All state-mandated COVID-19 mitigation efforts will be followed.

HOW TO MAKE A RESERVATION

www.wynnsocial.com

Call 702-770-7300

MORE INFO: www.encorebeachclub.com

