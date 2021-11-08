LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas has announced its performance lineup of renowned comedians for 2022.
Sebastian Maniscalco will be returning for an extended 12-show residency at Encore Theater with his Nobody Does This Tour. Plus, there will be first-ever appearances by Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson among others, and returning resident performers like Nate Bargatze and Jim Gaffigan.
Below is a list of the comedy shows scheduled:
Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour
Dates: January 7-8, April 29-30, May 28-29 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Tickets Starting at: $59.50
Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour
Dates: January 15 at 8 p.m.
Tickets Starting at: $39.50
Chris Distefano: The Chrissy Chaos Tour
Dates: March 25 at 8 p.m.
Tickets Starting at: $39.95
Andrew Santino: Tito Cheeto Tour
Dates: March 26 at 8 p.m.
Tickets Starting at: $39.95
Taylor Tomlinson: Deal With It Tour
Dates: April 16 at 8 p.m.
Tickets Starting at: $39.95
Tom Papa: Family Reunion Tour
Dates: May 6 at 8 p.m.
Tickets Starting at: $39.95
Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour
Dates: December 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and May 13-14 at 8.pm.
Tickets Starting at: $39.50
Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour
Dates: December 8 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and May 20-21 and August 26-27 at 8 p.m.
Tickets Starting at: $59.50
Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal Tour
Dates: July 8-9 at 8 p.m. (rescheduled from 2021)
Tickets Starting at: $59.50
Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny Tour
Dates: July 16 at 8 p.m.
Tickets Starting at: $39.95
Tickets for all the shows listed go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here.
