Trevor Noah is one of several renowned comedian who will be performing at Wynn Las Vegas in 2022. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Las Vegas has announced its performance lineup of renowned comedians for 2022.

Sebastian Maniscalco will be returning for an extended 12-show residency at Encore Theater with his Nobody Does This Tour. Plus, there will be first-ever appearances by Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson among others, and returning resident performers like Nate Bargatze and Jim Gaffigan.

Below is a list of the comedy shows scheduled: 

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

Dates: January 7-8, April 29-30, May 28-29 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.              

Tickets Starting at: $59.50

Whitney Cummings: Touch Me Tour

Dates: January 15 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.50

Chris Distefano: The Chrissy Chaos Tour

Dates: March 25 at 8 p.m.           

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Andrew Santino: Tito Cheeto Tour

Dates: March 26 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Taylor Tomlinson: Deal With It Tour

Dates: April 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Tom Papa: Family Reunion Tour

Dates: May 6 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour

Dates: December 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. and May 13-14 at 8.pm.

Tickets Starting at: $39.50

Jim Gaffigan: The Fun Tour

Dates: December 8 at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. and May 20-21 and August 26-27 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $59.50

Trevor Noah: Back to Abnormal Tour

Dates: July 8-9 at 8 p.m. (rescheduled from 2021)

Tickets Starting at: $59.50

Demetri Martin: I Feel Funny Tour

Dates: July 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets Starting at: $39.95

Tickets for all the shows listed go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. (PT) You can buy them online by clicking here

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

