LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wynn Resorts announced Monday that it will launch a new club concept at Allegiant Stadium later this year.
According to a news release, Wynn Field Club is situated at field level and spans the entire length of the north end zone. It will offer ticked guests an upgraded high-energy nightlife experience "in the center of the action."
According to the release, the nearly 11,000 square foot venue will feature appearances by Wynn Nightlife's roster of DJs, bottle service and "access that can only be found in Las Vegas."
