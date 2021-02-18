LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- WNBA Champion and 3x All-Star Chelsea Gray is ready to bring her court skills to the Las Vegas Aces.
Gray joined the Aces for its upcoming season after becoming a free agent.
She says she's excited to call Las Vegas her new home and join her new teammates.
"I just want to lift everybody and be a lot better on the court, but also bring that experience throughout my tenure during WNBA seasons that I've had," Gray said. "I just want to bring the best out of my teammates and have fun doing it and playing at a high level."
The Aces will kick off their season this fall, and Gray says she can't wait to play a home game at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
"I definitely have felt the crowd when I'm there as the opposing team. So, I can't wait to have that energy behind me this season," Gray said.
