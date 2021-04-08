LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- EDC 2021 is still planned for May 21-23 this year, despite approval issues presented by the state, said Pasquale Rotella, CEO and founder of Insomniac.
The event is just 6 weeks away.
Samantha Merez was going to be a first time EDC participant traveling from El Paso, Texas. She bought her tickets for the event last summer.
“I bought them with hopes that it would be better this year, but it didn’t happen that way,” Merez said.
"There were times during the pandemic when many of us lost hope. We were challenged to learn & listen to our hearts & trust that the storm would eventually pass, making way for a bright & sunny future for those in our community & around the world ... With the world being shutdown for over a year, I’m happy to announce we’re on our way to being able to celebrate in person. Book your flights, hotels & shuttles — EDC Las Vegas is on for May 21+22+23!" EDC posted on Instagram.
EDC’s safety plan submitted to the state includes COVID-19 sniffing dogs, a requirement of a negative COVID test or a vaccination, and mask-wearing.
There is no plan outlined for social distancing for the tens of thousands of attendees or keeping those festivalgoers in "pods".
“Even going to like a local store like Walmart you see people without masks I can only imagine how it is at a big humungous concert with thousands of people,” Merez added.
The company said it is "moving forward" with the event in accordance with local and state guidelines. However, their planned submitted in March was rejected by the Department of Business and Industry.
"You can expect the full EDC experience with no details spared, from the festival grounds to the music, stages, art, performers, artists & fireworks! I look forward to seeing all your beautiful faces & feeling your incredible energy, and I couldn’t be more excited," Rotella said.
Additional details on safety protocols are forthcoming, Rotella said. About 200,000 people are expected to attend per day during the 3-day event held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Merez believes even if EDC is postponed, it is just not worth it and wants a refund.
“I wouldn’t be willing to risk my health just to go to a concert,” Merez stated.
The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Electric Daisy Carnival is finally on the horizon. There were times during the pandemic when many of us lost hope.... https://t.co/LIVFG6kz8X pic.twitter.com/bLnzXW76qO— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) April 9, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
