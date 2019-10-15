LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country star Shania Twain is giving her fans a rare opportunity to meet her in Las Vegas after announcing a sweepstakes that will benefit her charitable foundation, Shania Kids Can (SKC).
In addition to meeting Shania, fans will get a sneak peek of her Let's Go residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. They will also get access to VIP table seating at her opening night show and an invitation to the invite only after party on Friday, Dec. 6 along with so much more.
Fans can enter the sweepstakes now through November 21 at http://www.ifonly.com/Shania for the chance to win the following package:
- Attend rehearsals for an exclusive sneak peek of her new Vegas show and meet Shania
- Join the cast of "Counting Cars" for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Count’s Kustoms motorcycle shop and museum
- Meet Shania at her opening night post-show party for a photo and reveal of Count’s Kustoms’ custom chopper
- Two seats at VIP table with the "Counting Cars" cast with champagne service and stellar views for Opening Night
- Hotel accommodations for two (2) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for two (2) nights
- Roundtrip airfare for two (2) from continental U.S. and Canada
Shania, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania’s Las Vegas show to the Shania Kids Can (SKC) foundation.
The Shania Kids Can foundation provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn, improves their ability to succeed in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.