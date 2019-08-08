Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Willie Nelson has canceled a portion of his tour due to breathing problems cited by the legendary country singer on social media.

On Thursday night, Nelson tweeted out a statement that read, "To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back Love, Willie."

After Nelson released the statement that he was canceling his tour on social media, Live Nation, the group who runs Nelson's tour, clarified saying Nelson is just canceling the next few shows until he gets better, not the whole tour. 

As for his Las Vegas engagement over at The Venetian, Live Nations tells FOX5, he will not be canceling those shows, which are scheduled for October. 

Scheduled dates for Nelson's limited engagement Vegas On My Mind are: October 18, 19, 22, 23, 25 and 26.

