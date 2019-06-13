LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Country music icon Willie Nelson has announced a limited Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Nelson will perform six shows titled "Vegas On My Mind" in October inside The Venetian Theatre.
During his six-decade career, Nelson has released more than 200 albums and has received several awards as a musician. His other roles include being an author, actor and activist. He will release his new album, Ride Me Back Home, on June 21.
Nelson will perform shows in Vegas on Oct. 18, 19, 22, 23, 25 and 26 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $59.95 and go on sale Monday, June 17 at 10 a.m. (PST). They can be bought at www.venetian.com
Willie Nelson fan club members will have access to a presale beginning Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. (PST). For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
