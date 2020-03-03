LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Whitney Houston hologram concert will make its North American debut with an extended residency on the Las Vegas Strip.
Following a successful 24-city premiere tour across Europe, "An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert" will begin a residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas starting April 14, according to a news release.
The show takes audiences on a musical journey through Houston’s storied career using unmatched theatrical stagecraft paired with a live five-piece band, backup singers and dancers all set to digitally-remastered arrangements of Whitney’s biggest hits and fan favorites, the release said.
“In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called ‘Whitney Unplugged’ or ‘An Evening with Whitney,” said Pat Houston, Whitney’s former Manager and President and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston. “While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. AN EVENING WITH WHITNEY is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston, because they deserve nothing less.”
Tickets ranging from $39 to $99 plus applicable tax and fees will be available starting at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, March 6, online at WhitneyVegas.com or Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Flamingo box office, or by phone at 702.777.2782.
