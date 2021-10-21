LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Spend “An Evening with Whitney” as the new Whitney Houston hologram concert makes its debut on Tuesday, October 26.
The new, highly anticipated extended residency will be at Harrah’s Las Vegas. It features Whitney Houston’s voice backed by a live band, singers, and dancers performing her iconic songs to honor her legacy. Guests can also expect original, never-before-released live vocal tracks from the six-time, Grammy Award-winning singing throughout the show.
Starting October 26, An Evening with Whitney will perform Tuesday through Sunday at 6 p.m. inside Harrah’s Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, and at 8 p.m. on select performance days.
Tickets are on sale now start at $49 and can be purchased at WhitneyVegas.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 702.777.2782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.