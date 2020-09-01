LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The immersive art experience AREA15 will open to the public beginning Sept. 17 in Las Vegas, for free, but masks are required.
The 40,000-square-foot entertainment complex will offer numerous art installations, unique retail offerings, bars, eateries and socially-distant "activations," the group announced in a release Tuesday.
Patrons hoping for a first look must register for a time slot for opening weekend.
According to a release, new tenants and experiences will be added to the space in addition to Meow Wolf's Omega Mart coming in 2021.
WHAT TO EXPECT OPENING WEEKEND
- ART ISLAND – festival artwork gallery
- BIRDLY VR EXPERIENCE – experience life with a bird's eye view
- EMACK AND BOLIES – icecreamery
- GALLERIE 360 – immersive audio-visual experience
- HALEY'S COMET – electric dual-track glider/suspension ride
- ODDWOOD – twinkling art sculpture + alcohol
- SANCTUARY – tranquil gathering spot
- SHOGYO MUJO - interactive skull synced with music
- THE BEAST - pop-up food experience
- The SPINE – art installation space
- VALYRIAN STEEL - sculpture by Henry Chang Design
