LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Everyone knows how to play at a slot machine, but not everyone knows what goes into making one. That process can be lengthy.
FOX5 caught up with Scientific Games on Monday, whose spokesperson showed what goes into designing and building them.
A mural concept was developed during the pandemic. Some long slot machines were merely a drawing 15 months ago. So how did they create this?
Melissa Price, SVP of global gaming operations for Scientific Games said it took a lot of Zoom and Teams calls.
A team of engineers in different parts of the world who worked with commercial and field service teams to put all the pieces together.
But ultimately what sticks with gamblers is the machine theme.
"Content is queen for a slot machine. It takes a great game to get people excited. You can take a cabinet like our new mural, once they play, it's really the features inside the game that gets them excited," Price said.
The mural machines will be unveiled in June and you can expect to see them at Resorts World once it opens, among other casinos in Nevada and other states.
