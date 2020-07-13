LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – This summer, Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas offers outdoor movies nights for a cooler family outing.
Every Friday and Saturday throughout the summer, the local water park will show a variety of movies, from “Aladdin” to "COCO".
Guests can float in the Redrock Bay wave pool while watching films on the big screen. Wet’n’Wild recommends bringing towels and blankets for open seating.
Details:
- When: Every Friday and Saturday
- Dates: July 17 through August 8
- Time: 8 p.m.
Dive-In Movies Series:
- July 17 – “The Lego Movie: The Second Part” (PG)
- July 18 – “Aladdin” (PG)
- July 24 – Christmas in July: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG)
- July 25 – Christmas in July: “Elf” (PG)
- July 31 – “The Meg (PG-13)
- Aug. 1 – “The Little Mermaid” (G)
- Aug. 8 – “COCO” (PG)
Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas is located at 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, near the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road.
For ticket information, visit www.wetnwildlasvegas.com.
