LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas will soon have a new name.
According to a news release, the group which manages the two Typhoon Texas waterparks has formed a new entity to own and manage an expanded portfolio of waterpark properties, including Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas and Cowabunga Bay waterparks.
The release states that Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas will re-open as Cowabunga Canyon while Cowabunga Bay will maintain its name when the two waterparks open for the 2022 season.
“It makes sense to create synergy under the same Cowabunga brand since both waterparks will be owned and operated by the same company,” says Evan Barnett, president of Houston-based Pyek Group.
The newly named, 22-acre Cowabunga Canyon opened in 2013 under the Wet ‘n’ Wild brand. The 23-acre Cowabunga Bay opened in 2014.
