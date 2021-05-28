LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Donating blood could land you a free ticket to the waterpark.
Those who donate at a Vitalant mobile blood drive in June or July will get a voucher for free admission to Wet’N’Wild Las Vegas.
Blood donations decline up to 25% during the summer, even though the need is typically greater during these months.
"Donating blood is an essential healthcare activity and there is no deferral for those who have been vaccinated," Vitalant said in a release. "The pandemic continues to affect the cancelation of blood drives, with over 200 blood drives continuing to be canceled every week."
All blood types are in short supply, but there is a critical need for type O-positive and O-negative blood types, the company said.
Visit www.BloodHero.com or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL) to schedule an appointment at a mobile blood drive.
