LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Rock band Weezer is set to perform a free concert on the Las Vegas Strip on the opening night of the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
According to a news release, Weezer will perform a free concert outside T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The free concert is in coordination with the Drone Racing League's Vegas Championship Race. The release states that it is "the most competitive drone racing series in the world, where elite drone pilots race custom drones through spectacular courses."
“We’re really excited to head back to Las Vegas, a city we love to play, and be part of this year’s epic Drone Racing League’s Vegas Championship Race with T-Mobile,” said Weezer's Rivers Cuomo.
For more information and to request complimentary passes to attend DRL Vegas Championship Race, click HERE.
CES runs from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.
