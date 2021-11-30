LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Adele is coming to Las Vegas. Beginning Jan. 21, 2022, the singer-songwriter will debut her residency at Caesars Palace.
According to a news release, the British superstar will perform two shows weekly through Saturday, April 16, 2022.
"This announcement comes on the heels of Adele recently releasing her fourth studio album 30 on Columbia Records," according to the Publicity Lab.
