LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wayne Newton's former Casa De Shenandoah property in Las Vegas has hit the market for nearly $30 million.
Listed at $29,900,000, a post on Zillow advertising the property says it's a "once in a lifetime opportunity to own 39+ acres and the most famous estate in Las Vegas."
Located at 6629 S. Pecos Road, the listing says the property, which was built in 1957, is 57,065 square feet.
According to the Zillow listing, the privately gated ranch features a "historic" main mansion, seven additional homes and car museum, among other amenities.
In addition to Arabian horse stables and pastures for horses to roam freely, the compound includes Artesian wells and lakes. Fokker F28 Jet and terminal for entertaining, gaming room, an environmental zoo for exotic animals, tennis courts, basketball courts and koi ponds with fountains.
A video tour of the property can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/HrteRuOh_ds
FOX5 reached out to listing agent Zar Zanganeh of LUXE Estates & Lifestyles LLC for additional information.
