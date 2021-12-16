LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Wayne "Mr. Las Vegas" Newton announced new dates on Thursday for his "UP Close and Personal" show. His winter engagement was postponed in October after a back injury.
His first performance of 2022 will take place Jan. 24 at the Flamingo.
General admission tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Prices begin at $79. Membors of Newton's fan club can gain early access to tickets here: www.caesars.com/shows
