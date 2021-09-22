LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Mr. Las Vegas" is returning to a stage on the Strip in October.
According to a news release, the legendary Wayne Newton will begin a limited engagement on Oct. 23 at the Flamingo, the venue where he achieved “headliner” status for the first time in his career in the 1960s.
Dubbed “Wayne: Up Close and Personal," tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. and begin at $79, plus applicable taxes and fees.
Held in the Wayne Newton Theater inside Bugsy's Cabaret, “Wayne: Up Close and Personal” presents the entertainer in an intimate setting where he will interact with the audience, perform some favorite songs and share personal career highlights through songs, film clips, anecdotes and audience Q&A, according to the release.
The full performance schedule is below, with all shows starting at 7:30 p.m.
- October 2021: 23, 25, 27, 30
- November 2021: 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29
- December 2021: 1, 4, 6, 8, 27 – 30
- January 2022: 1
