LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With just a week away from opening a limited run of shows on the Strip, "Mr. Las Vegas" Wayne Newton has postponed the engagement due to a back injury.
The performer posted the news on Twitter.
"We want to give you what you deserve and expect from us, the best show possible," the tweet read. "Until then, stay safe and healthy and we'll see you real soon."
Newton was slated to return to the Strip stage beginning Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Flamingo.
October 14, 2021
Details surrounding refunds or new dates were not immediately available Thursday morning.
