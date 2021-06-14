LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- WWE is planning to host a multi-day talent tryout in Las Vegas as part of SummerSlam week in August.
The tryouts will lead to training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, the company said in a media release. Tryouts are open to both men and women.
To register, sign up by clicking here.
Additional information on the tryouts, including the exact location in Las Vegas, will be released "in the near future," according to WWE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.