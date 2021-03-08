LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -– Next week is the seventh annual PURPLESTRIDE to end pancreatic cancer.
On Monday, MORE spoke with team captain and caregiver, Caitlin Shea. She told us she got involved after her mom was diagnosed with stage 3 pancreatic cancer in January of 2020. Shea said the one thing she takes away from this is to be your own advocate, take charge of your body and had her mom not done that her mom may not still be here today.
James Holzhauer is participating for the second year by being a team captain for “all in for Alex” in remembrance of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebec. His fundraising goal is $8,244, which is how many Jeopardy! episodes Alex hosted.
PURPLESTRIDE Las Vegas 2021 to benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is on March 20, 2021
You can register here: www.purplestride.org/lasvegas
