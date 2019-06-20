LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celebrity fashion designer and DJ Virgil Abloh is taking over Wynn Las Vegas with a new residency and the opening of his own store.
Abloh’s relationship with Wynn dates back to February 2017 when his first DJ gig at the resort took place at XS Nightclub. Since then, he has returned several times to take the stage, but now the venue has given him his own residency that kicks off on June 29.
Not only will Abloh get his own DJ residency at Wynn Las Vegas, he will also open his own clothing and shoe store there featuring his brand Off-White in July 2019.
Abloh has worked with and dressed several A-list celebrities including Jay-Z, Kanye West, Serena Williams and Rihanna.
“Off-White is an iconic brand that embodies the modernity Wynn guests look for,” said Haim Chera, joint venture partner with Wynn in its Las Vegas retail. “It is an honor to work with Virgil in a multi-faceted relationship, who we regard as a humble genius fitting perfectly with our vision for Wynn and Wynn Plaza as the true meeting place for fashion, music, and art.”
For tickets for Abloh's DJ residency, click here.
