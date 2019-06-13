LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to popular demand, "Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino is returning to guest host with Chippendales in Las Vegas.
Guadagnino will headline the male-revue show at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino for a 6-week run. The announcement comes just after a few weeks he ended his 5-week run at the venue.
The self-proclaimed "Keto Guido" has drawn quite a crowd to boost ticket sales at the show and has made headlines for showing lots of skin on stage. Guadagnino's shows begin on July 26 and run through September 1.
Tickets range from $64.95 to $165.09 plus tax and fees (18+) and can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776 or by visiting www.Chippendales.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.