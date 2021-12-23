LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is getting ready to celebrate Bowl Week!
Bowl Week officially kicks off Dec. 27. Arizona State and Wisconsin will get a glimpse of what downtown Las Vegas has to offer with a welcome reception under Fremont Street's Viva Vision canopy.
The teams will first enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, before showcasing their talents both on and off the stage.
The Village People will then play at the Bowl Bash Concert on Fremont Street Experience Dec. 29.
It's all leading up to the first SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl being played at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 30.
