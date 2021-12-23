(KALB) - Fans of the show “Wheel of Fortune” were furious on Tuesday after a contestant lost an Audi during the bonus round on a technicality.
The contestant, Charlene Rubush, solved the puzzle of “Choosing the right word” just as the buzzer went off to warn that time was up.
She would have won an Audi for solving the puzzle correctly, but Wheel of Fortune said that she did NOT complete the puzzle in time. During a playback of the show, now circulating through social media, the buzzer can clearly be heard AFTER she finishes the puzzle. Show host Pat Sajak says during the clip that she essentially paused too long between the words.
Viewers flocked to social media in an outcry, demanding that Rubush receive her prize - and Audi responded:
You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3. https://t.co/x0e3j1CqY9— Audi USA (@Audi) December 22, 2021
“You’re a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let’s get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3,″ Audi USA posted on Twitter.
