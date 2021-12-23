FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2007 file photo, co-host Vanna White and host Pat Sajak make an appearance at Radio City Music Hall for a taping of celebrity week on "Wheel of Fortune" in New York. Sajak had to have emergency surgery, and his longtime sidekick Vanna White is filling in as host while he recovers. The show says on its social media accounts that the Thursday. Nov. 7, 2019, taping was canceled as the 73-year-old Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)