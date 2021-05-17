LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wedding proposal on the gondola boats at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip took a turn for the worst when the man fell into the water.
In a video posted on TikTok, a couple can be seen riding in a gondola boat at the Venetian.
PROPOSAL GONE(Dola) WRONG😳 #lasvegas #venetian #proposal #ohno #foryoupage #foryou @breahwray♬ Oh No - Kreepa
In the middle of the ride, the man proceeds to attempt to stand up on the boat. With the boat being wobbly, as he kneels down to place the ring on the woman's finger, he plunges over the side into the water.
Thankfully, as seen in the now-viral video, the man emerges from the water, engagement ring in hand.
The man places the ring on the woman's finger, signalling that she did at least say yes.
