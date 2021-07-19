LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Totally tubular, dude! Those nostalgic for the '80s now have a place to go in Las Vegas.
Newly-opened "Back to the '80's Cafe and More" allows '80s babies to take a trip down memory lane and relive their glory days.
The totally '80s-themed interior is decked out in everything from Trapper Keeper-esque table tops to murals of David Bowie and iconic toys from the decade.
Themed menu items include a "Gremlin" burger, "Puttin' on the Ritz" taco salad, a "Culture Club" sandwich and a "Paul Reuben" sandwich, among others.
The new eatery is located at 4755 S. Maryland Parkway.
Watch the video above to learn more about the themed eatery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.