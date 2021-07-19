The owner of the new Back to the 80s restaurant in Las Vegas says he wants everyone to have a chance to re-live the era of his childhood.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Totally tubular, dude! Those nostalgic for the '80s now have a place to go in Las Vegas.

Newly-opened "Back to the '80's Cafe and More" allows '80s babies to take a trip down memory lane and relive their glory days.

The totally '80s-themed interior is decked out in everything from Trapper Keeper-esque table tops to murals of David Bowie and iconic toys from the decade.

Themed menu items include a "Gremlin" burger, "Puttin' on the Ritz" taco salad, a "Culture Club" sandwich and a "Paul Reuben" sandwich, among others.

The new eatery is located at 4755 S. Maryland Parkway.

Watch the video above to learn more about the themed eatery.

Interior 'Back to the 80's Cafe and More'

The interior of "Back to the 80's Cafe and More" is seen in Las Vegas. (FOX5)

