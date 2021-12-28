LAS VEGEAS (FOX5) -- Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas will welcome guests to celebrate Lunar New Year starting Monday, January 3.
This Lunar New Year is in honor of the Year of the Tiger. The celebration will have live entertainment, photo backdrops, and the anticipated 11th annual Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon cutting ceremony.
To kick off the celebration, The Shoppes will welcome the return of the renowned and dazzling Golden Dragon art installation located next to Louis Vuitton in the luxury wing. The display stands over eight feet tall and measures 34 feet long. The dragon body is covered in 5 miles of metallic stranded material and lit by 13,750 computer programmed LED lights.
Guests can also commemorate their Lunar New Year celebration with a photo at the lantern display near Smith & Wollensky in late January.
Adding to the celebration, festive entertainment to honor the Lunar New Year. Fan Dancer performances will run from February 1 through 6 with performances at St. Mark’s Square at 3 p.m. and at Gazebo in the Sky Garden at 3:30 p.m.
Guests can also catch a special Lion Blessing on Tuesday, February 1 at 3 p.m. as new retailers in the destination receive a cultural blessing for good fortune for the year.
In commemoration of the Year of the Tiger, The Shoppes will host the 11th Annual city-wide Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, February 3 at noon.
For more information on the Lunar New Year celebrations, please visit http://www.grandcanalshoppes.com.
