LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From Aerosmith to Khalid, here are some of the concerts happening in Las Vegas this weekend June 21-23.
Aerosmith will return to the Park Theater at Park MGM with their residency Deuces Wild. They'll be performing all their big hits for the crowd this Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $249. You can buy them here.
Hootie and the Blowfish will be putting on a concert with Barenaked Ladies at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50. Purchase them here.
Rock band Gin Blossoms will be performing at Silverton Casino on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be bought here.
Grammy Award-winning artist Khalid is bringing his tour to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39.95. You can buy them here.
Hear the "smooth" sounds of Rob Thomas at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets begin $46 and can be bought here.
