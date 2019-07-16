LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Rollers World Team Tennis has unveiled its mascot before their first home match at Orleans Arena happening Saturday, July 20 at 5 p.m.
The mascot named "King" after "King of the Court," dons a huge tennis ball mask and a sequenced jumpsuit like the ones worn by Elvis Presley. He even dances like the "King of Rock N'Roll" when the team scores.
The Vegas Rollers are currently one-and-one on the court, winning their most recent match against the Washington Castles.
Redfoo of musical duo LMFAO is the assistant coach of the Vegas Rollers. He's been involved since day one, and he's been working hard to promote Vegas' first tennis team through social media and appearances.
"He is so into it," said Sally Dewhurst, General Manager of the Vegas Rollers. "He's going to be deejaying. It's such an incredible event, because it's not just tennis, it's entertainment," Dewhurst said.
Performers from Cirque du Soleil will also be opening the home match on Saturday.
Ticket prices for the Vegas Rollers matches begin at $17.89. To buy, you can click online here or call 1-800-745-3000. You can also purchase them in person at the Orleans Box Office.
