LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Holiday and Vegas Golden Knights fans are welcome to a special evening of showing their team spirit while giving back to the community.
The Vegas Golden Knights have partnered with the Enchant Christmas attraction at Las Vegas Ballpark for a 'Knight of Giving" on Dec. 13.
Guests will enjoy fun festivities with special appearances from the Vegas Vivas! cheer team and VGK mascot Chance, in addition to other surprises throughout the holiday village.
Tickets are $29 for adults and $19 for kids ages 2 to 12 years old at enchantchristmas.com.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation that benefits local youth sports programs, as well as fighting hunger and homelessness in our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.