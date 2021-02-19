LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights are at Lake Tahoe to play the Colorado Avalanche for an outdoor matchup this weekend.
On Friday, MORE spoke with the Golden knight himself and mascot Chance as they stood along the lake waiting for practice to finish up.
They spoke about the adventures they are having and what fans can expect to see on Saturday.
Puck drop is at 12 p.m. Feb. 20.
FOX5 sports reporters Kevin Bolinger and Vince Sapienza will bring highlights on FOX5 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday.
