LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- He's the resident DJ who has all the moves for the Terry Fator Show at The Mirage. But while being in quarantine, Ben Harris and his wife Natalia Harris are still entertaining us with their new song and music video titled "Stuck."
The couple recorded the song which talks about making the most out of quarantine by doing things together. They say the quarantine has actually brought them closer.
“Something that should have been so stressful is actually making our love stronger in a new way. Being stuck together at home has brought us closer as a couple,” said Ben Harris. “The lyrics of the song are meant to give people a positive outlook on the stressful situation we are all going through at this time.”
(WARNING: Contains graphic language)
Natalia Harris also offers these tips for couples to survive the shutdown together:
- "Create at home dates. We have enjoyed cooking together while listening to a playlist that matches the theme."
- "Talk about what your priorities are during the quarantine and allow each other time to accomplish personal goals and help each other with them."
- "Take walks. Usually I am busy with work during the day and Ben is busy with the show at night so we don’t get time to take walks together. With the quarantine, we have spent a lot of time walking around in our neighborhood and enjoying the sunsets as a family."
- "Teach each other something new. For Ben it was as simple as learning to properly load the dishwasher, for me it was recording a new song. No matter what it is, this is a good time to share a new skill with your partner."
- "Choose a new show and binge together! For the first time ever we found the time to watch a full series from beginning to end. Who knows if we will ever have the time again? Plus, it made for some fun conversation during our walks. And wow was it worth it, that "Ozark" ending!"
- "Be silly. Have dance parties, karaoke and of course make Tik Tok videos. People always say laughter is the best medicine so help each other get through this by keeping a smile on each other's faces."
"Stuck” is now available on all streaming platforms. For more information on Ben Harris, visit benharrismusic.com.
