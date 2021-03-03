LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- She's made us laugh in Las Vegas, and now comedian Luenell is bringing her humor to the sequel, "Coming 2 America."
Luenell will star with the all-star cast for "Coming 2 America" that includes Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones and more. She will play the role of a character named "Livia."
"There's going to be as much love for this as there was for the original," Luenell tells MORE. "It'll be two book ends to a fabulous story. It's got so many amazing elements."
Luenell and the cast filmed before the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said it was such an honor to be a part of the whole experience.
"As a black person in this climate, to be able to work on the Tyler Perry Studios and actually see the Cecily Tyson Soundstage, the Oprah Soundstage, Whoopi Soundstage, Halle Soundstage, everybody was just so happy from the extras to the caterers to the janitors," Luenell said. "It was just black excellence, and it's just going to be universally loved. I know it."
Luenell like many performers and comedians has had to take time away from the stage during the pandemic. She was performing every Sunday at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club before it had to shut down, but she says she can't wait to come back to Las Vegas.
"I want to see everybody. I miss everybody. It's just viva Las Vegas," Luenell said.
For now, you can see Luenell and the rest of the cast in "Coming 2 America" when it premieres only on Amazon Prime on March 5.
