LAS VEGAS(FOX5) -- Las Vegas comedian George Wallace has released his new book, "Bulltwit...and Whatnot" that features some of his hilarious tweets.
Wallace tells MORE about his newfound love for Twitter.
"It's new for me. It's something that I did not want to do. I always thought in Las Vegas everybody can come see me, and I said you know what, there are 500 million tweets a day. These people are never going to see me today, and I said I'm going to do it. Now, I have almost a million fans that tweet me everyday, and I'm just blessed to do it and get out all these little stupid thoughts in my head."
To read some of his hilarious tweets and learn about his experience using Twitter, you can purchase his book, "Bulltwit...and Whatnot" at his web site georgewallace.com.
