LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Actor and Las Vegas native Thomas Nicholas is hitting the big screen again in his new action film, "Adverse."
"Adverse" is a complete 180 from Nicholas' role in the "American Pie" films shifting his work from comedy to drama, which he says he started his career doing when he was a kid.
Nicholas plays a rideshare driver named Ethan who learns his sister Mia is deep in debt to a sleazy drug dealer. When Mia goes missing, Ethan discovers that crime boss Kaden, played by Mickey Rourke, is behind the act. To get close to him Ethan takes a job as Kaden’s driver. One by one, Ethan hunts down members of Kaden’s crew to wreak bloody vengeance as he prepares to confront Kaden himself. The stellar cast also includes Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, and Penelope Ann Miller.
Nicholas tells MORE, "I'm really excited for 'Adverse,' because this is a reinvention, but also true to form. So, people aren't going to recognize me in this film and the way that Ethan talks and moves and looks. So, I'm excited for that."
"Adverse" is now showing in Las Vegas movies theaters at Galaxy Theatres Green Valley and Galaxy Boulevard 9.
