LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's not too early to start thinking about your New Year's Eve plans.
Fremont Street Experience announced Thursday it will help partygoers ring in the new year with an 80s and 90s themed dance party..
According to a news release, the event will feature live performances from some of the biggest names of the era including Vanilla Ice, Village People, Bobby Brown, Tone Loc and more.
Pre-sale tickets for the New Year’s Eve 80’s & 90’s Dance Party go on sale Friday, Oct. 29 at 12 p.m., PST for $35.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Organizers say guests will enter the party "red carpet style" with step-and-repeat photo opportunities projecting their image onto the Viva Vision screen above.
The event will feature non-stop live music and entertainment on each of Fremont Street’s three permanent stages.
All attendees are encouraged to wear their best 80ss & 90ss outfits as they ring in the new year in style, the release notes.
For more information, visit www.vegasexperience.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.