LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Singer/actress Vanessa Hudgens will perform the National Anthem before kickoff on Sunday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Washington game at Allegiant Stadium.
This will be the first time the "High School Musical" star performs at the stadium.
Hudgens is no stranger to taking the stage in Vegas though. She hosted the Billboard Music Awards alongside rapper Ludacris back in 2017 at T-Mobile Arena.
Sunday's Raiders game begins at 1:05 p.m. (PT)
