LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Have you ever wondered what it's like to be inside a painting? Here's your chance to find out, sort of.
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be held at AREA15 in Las Vegas starting April 6.
According to a news release, "debuting in Las Vegas after international stops in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, its arrival at AREA15 marks the first time a digitally immersive and virtual reality experience of this magnitude and complexity featuring the art of Vincent Van Gogh will be seen in the United States."
Ahead of a wider release in the U.S. later this year, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will debut an exclusive preview inside The PORTAL—AREA15’s 360-degree projection-mapped room designed for events, performances and digital art installations.
On view from April 6 through July 5 at AREA15, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be a timed experience encompassing 35 minutes and mapped specifically to fit the nearly 7,000-square-foot PORTAL, organizers said.
General admission tickets will include lounge seating where guests are enveloped in sensational artistry, while VIP tickets will include VR goggles to experience “A Day in the Life of the Artist in Arles, France,” a virtual stroll alongside Van Gogh himself to explore the countryside settings that inspired his artwork.
The experience allows visitors to feel as though they have stepped into the famous artist’s masterpieces.
Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be on view Sundays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m.; Fridays, dark; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
According to organizers, adult tickets start at $35 with 20% off for military and seniors; children’s tickets are $19. Nevada residents receive additional discounts. VIP tickets, which include the VR experience, can be added to the general admission ticket for $10 more. Family-friendly ticket bundles are available at $80 for 2 adults and 2 children.
For more information, visit area15.com/experiences/van-gogh-immersive-experience.
