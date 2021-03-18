LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Strip headliner Usher stopped by a downtown eatery during a recent trip to town.
According to a release, Usher on Tuesday enjoyed a meal at downtown Las Vegas favorite Esther's Kitchen.
The restaurant says that the singer and his team enjoyed a menu including a Warren Poached Pear Salad with fried goat cheese and truffle pear vinaigrette; Fried Cauliflower with anchovy, chili and garlic; house made spaghetti with sungold tomatoes and basil; pan roasted Mary's chicken with celery root gratin, cabbage conserva and balsamic onions, winter squash risotto (vegan); and sourdough bread.
