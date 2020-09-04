LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Get ready to sing “YEAH” all night long, because Grammy-winning artist Usher has just announced his residency over at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
Usher: The Las Vegas Residency is set to kick off July 16, 2021, with the following 12 scheduled performances.
July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31
Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31
Jan 2022: 1
The exclusive show will give fans a chance to see the showman up close and personal like never before at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Usher will not only be dancing his tail off, but he will also be singing all the big hits like “Yeah,” “Love in this Club” and “U Remind Me.” He will also perform some new music he’s recently been working on.
“I have missed performing for my fans live, and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!”
Ticket prices start at $59 plus applicable tax and fees. They go on sale for the general public on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. (PT) and can be purchased online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.