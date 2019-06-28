LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From Broadway shows to some intimate music performances, The Smith Center has some very entertaining shows coming to its venue.
REYNOLDS HALL
- Friday, July 12, 2019 at 8 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $39
- Music fans have been enjoying the hits of the sixties and seventies since the Summer of Love and beyond. Now, relive those moments on the renowned Happy Together 10th Anniversary Tour starring The Turtles, Chuck Negron formerly of Three Dog Night, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Buckinghams, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills. Do not miss this evening of your favorite '60s & '70s hits.
- Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $39
- Witness Common, the first rapper to ever win a Grammy, Oscar and an Emmy, live in an unforgettable evening of new music, greatest hits and celebrated fan favorites. This show will feature a powerhouse performance by support artist Nicole Bus, an internationally celebrated vocalist and multi-instrumentalist.
- Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Wed, July 31, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $49
- Nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, this outrageous musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. Now with standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.
"Weird Al" Yankovic: The Strings Attached Tour
- Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $39.50
- “Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist in history, earning four Grammys and fifteen career nominations. The legendary musical satirist follows his sold-out 2018 tour of intimate venues - where he played deep cuts for his hardcore fans - with his biggest show ever. Weird Al is back to playing the hits and classics with his Strings Attached tour, a high-energy rock and comedy production featuring his original band, costumes, props, a video wall and - for the first time - background singers and a full symphony orchestra.
- Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Wed, Aug. 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday Aug. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $37
- Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical ANASTASIA is on a journey to Las Vegas at last! From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award® winner Darko Tresnjak.
Las Vegas Philharmonic - Opening Night - Pictures at an Exhibition
- Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $30
- Our 2019-2020 season opens with a dynamic evening featuring two of the most well-known Russian orchestral works alongside Anna Clyne’s “Masquerade.” Francesca Dego is celebrated for her sonorous tone, compelling interpretations and flawless technique, making her one of the most sought-after violinists on the international scene. Pre-concert conversation at 6:30 pm in Reynolds Hall.
- Program includes:
- Anna Clyne—"Masquerade”
- Tchaikovsky—"Violin Concerto in D Major, Opus 35”
- Mussorgsky (arr. Ravel)—"Pictures at an Exhibition”
- Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 2 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $54
- WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”
MYRON'S CABARET JAZZ
Clint Holmes & Billy Stritch "Straighten Up and Fly Right"
- Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $39
- Clint Holmes and singer/pianist Billy Stritch will join forces for “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” a celebration of Nat “King” Cole! Join these excellent entertainers in a celebration of the music and one-hundred-year legacy of the legendary Nat “King” Cole. The evening will include new takes on favorites like “Unforgettable,” “Route 66,” “Mona Lisa,” and some lesser-known gems. The show also features the Christian Tamburr Trio with Billy Stritch on piano.
- Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 8 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $30
- Twice named Las Vegas Headliner of the Year, Frankie Moreno has been wowing audiences from coast to coast with his mix of rat pack glamour, original and classic hits and vintage funk-infused sounds. A piano prodigy and multi-instrumentalist, Moreno has performed with many greats, including award-winning classical violinist Joshua Bell, and in venues from European clubs to Carnegie Hall. Now, Moreno takes his sound more intimate and unbound with this special performance at Cabaret Jazz.
Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at The Piano
- Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $30
- Returning to Myron's Cabaret Jazz by popular demand, Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wild open mic/variety show that has been entertaining audiences every week at Birdland in NYC for seventeen years.
- Hosted by celebrated musical director Billy Stritch and Jim Caruso, an award-winning Broadway performer who founded the nationally acclaimed Wiseguys Trio and has performed at Carnegie Hall. Both an intimate cabaret and a hilariously impromptu variety show, this high-energy evening features beloved entertainment icons alongside tremendously talented up-and-comers, all delivering jaw-dropping musical numbers and vivacious stage presence. Best of all, the audience is encouraged to participate throughout the show.
- Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 8 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $19
- Featuring an All-Star ensemble of Vegas' most accomplished musicians, the Lon Bronson Band have been headlining Sin City now for a record 28 years! As Drew Carey once famously said of them on their 'Mr. Vegas' HBO Special: "This is a house band so good, you'll never want to leave the house.”
Michael Grimm Performs a Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughn
- Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 8 p.m.
- Ticket prices start at $30
- How can a soulful artist pay homage to his idols? With a tribute! Michael has chosen to perform a tribute to his idol & musical inspiration Stevie Ray Vaughan by performing Stevie's greatest hits and some personal favorites. His original American-roots stylings have earned him the U.S. Congressional Award for Performer of the Year and Las Vegas Entertainer of the Year. Do not miss Michael Grimm’s limited engagement at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz!
