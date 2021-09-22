LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A documentary is set to debut about the rise and fall of an arts scene along Maryland Parkway.
The 80-minute film, titled "Parkway of Broken Dreams," tells the story of the short-lived Maryland Parkway scene in the 1990s, which was a thriving area for creatives near the UNLV campus.
It's based off a 2006 Las Vegas Weekly article about past plans to completely revitalize the area around UNLV and turn it into a University District.
“Unlike the Seattle grunge scene, New York punk scene, or L.A. rock scene, no one has really shared with the larger world the story of the ‘90s Maryland Parkway cultural scene in Vegas, which was somehow like all of the above, combined into one brief, beautiful – and sometimes tragic – flash of culture, community and diversity," said director PJ Perez in a media release.
Perez is a former Las Vegas magazine editor and freelance journalist.
Production of the documentary began in 2018, although Perez came up with the idea years prior. The film will features dozens of interviews, as well as archive footage from UNLV-TV, home videos and camcorder documentarians.
The documentary will debut on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. from Galaxy Theatres Boulevard Mall (3680 S. Maryland Pkwy., Suite 182). Tickets go on sale on Sep. 24. To watch the trailer, click here.
