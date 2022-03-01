LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dozens of Ukrainian performers and workers help launch numerous shows nightly across the Las Vegas Strip. They shared their struggles to monitor the situation of their families from Las Vegas.
FOX5 met with Dima Deyneko and Yura Freyuk, elite athletes from Ukraine, and acrobats who now call Las Vegas home.
"We enjoy every second on stage. We still perform, we still can do it," Deyneko said.
Deyneko's mother has volunteered to help her local town, and his father who is 64 signed up for the local army in the Odessa area. His father was not obligated to join the Ukrainian army, but chose to enlist.
Freyuk's sister evacuated from Ukraine to Estonia, enduring days in border lines to reach safety.
"When I go to work, I think about my friends, parents, Ukraine, the army, peace," Freyuk said. "We are very proud of you," he said.
Local production group Spiegelworld called for help from Nevada officials to aid their staff members. The group, under Ross Mollison, released this statement:
Spiegelworld employs close to 500 people from all over the world in Las Vegas, including ten people from Ukraine who make our shows possible both on and off stage. As a company, we stand with all of our colleagues who have been affected by the recent unfolding events in Ukraine. They are obviously terribly concerned about the welfare of their families back home. We have been making urgent enquiries to see if there is any way we can help financially to get their immediate family members safely out of the country, if they wish to leave. I have also written to Governor Sisolak and other leaders to seek help in securing emergency visas for their immediate family members to come to Las Vegas where Spiegelworld would undertake to assist with housing and getting them established. In the meantime, Spiegelworld is providing any support it can to assist our employees during this distressing time.
