LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Twenty One Pilots will be bringing their U.S. tour to Las Vegas this fall.
Twenty One Pilots' Bandito Tour will stop at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The Grammy Award-winning duo has sold 135,000 copies of their LP TRENCH, and it earned 52 Million on-demand audio streams its first week and also marked the largest streaming week (debut or otherwise) in the U.S. for a rock album.
Twenty One Pilots’ TRENCH follows their global breakout BLURRYFACE, which made a stunning chart debut upon its initial release, entering the SoundScan/Billboard 200 at #1. The album also achieved a milestone unrivaled in the digital era, becoming the first album in which every individual song on the album certified Gold, Platinum or multi-Platinum by the RIAA.
Ticket prices for for the Las Vegas concert range from $39.95 to $79.95 and go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. (PST). They can be purchased at www.twentyonepilots.com/banditotour.
