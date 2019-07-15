LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Legendary performer Tony Bennett has announced he will headline a 3-night limited engagement titled "I Left My heart in Las Vegas" over at The Venetian on September 25, 27 & 28.
The 19-time Grammy Award-winner whose music career has spanned six decades will perform some of his biggest hits and most memorable songs from his jazz collection.
Bennett's daughter Antonia Bennett will open his show with her own performance of jazz/pop songs.
In the new millennium, Bennett’s artistry and popularity was higher than ever and he has sold over 10 million albums in the last 10 years alone. His collaborative jazz album with fellow Vegas headliner Lady Gaga, released in 2014, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek To Cheek, debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 album charts making Bennett, at the age of 88, the oldest artists to have a #1 album…breaking his own previously established historical record. His latest album, with Diana Krall, titled Love Is Here To Stay, celebrates the music of George and Ira Gershwin.
Tickets for "I Left My Heart in Las Vegas" start at $49.95 and go on sale Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased by clicking here.
