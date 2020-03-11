The EE British Academy Film Awards: Dinner - Red Carpet Arrivals

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend an official dinner party after the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel on February 16, 2014 in London, England. 

 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife, fellow actress Rita Wilson, have confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks wrote on Twitter. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

