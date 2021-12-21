LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tiger Sugar, a fan favorite Taiwanese bubble tea shop, has opened inside Resorts World, according to the property.
Tiger Sugar has two other locations in Las Vegas. The newest location opened in the hotel's Asian food hall.
Tiger Sugar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information or a menu, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.